Veteran's Memorial has five athletes make commitments on Signing Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was the start of the Early National Signing Day Period. In the three day time frame, high school athletes committing to Division 1 and Division 2 institutions will sign their National Letters of Intent.

It’s not just a big day for football players, but many athletes getting the chance to play at the next level.

Veteran’s Memorial High School has three softball players and two girls golfers that signed their National Letters of Intent.

The three softball players have grown up playing together well before high school.

Infielder, Talia Maldonado has committed to the University of Texas Arlington.

“There’s many, many things I could say about them," Maldonado said. "Their campus is really nice, their coaches. The vibe all around is amazing. I really felt like home there. It’s crazy that it can actually feel like that.”

The pitcher for the Lady Eagles Softball squad, Madeline Aguilar, will be heading to St. Edward’s University in Austin.

“It’s actually a very perfect fit," Aguilar said. "The coaches are just lovely and just the culture, it felt like home.”

She will not be heading up to Austin alone. Aguilar will be traveling with the person she’s been throwing to behind the plate all these years. That is her catcher, Alyssa Burdge.

“They just really had an appeal to me and also because my best friend is going. I did have a couple other offers, but St. Edward’s was a good fit for me and it’s kind of close by too," Burdge said.

Viviana Farias, a member of the Lady Eagles Golf Team will be the commit traveling the farthest. She will take her talents to Southern Arkansas University next year.

“It just seemed like a beautiful place," Farias said. "The coach was amazing. He definitely made me fell welcomed. I knew I was going to enjoy my years in college there.”

Last but not least is Farias’ teammate, Kieli Saenz, who competed in last year’s UIL 5A State Tournament. She has chosen to stay close to home and compete for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“It has a really great golf program," Saenz said. "I love the coach and the environment there. I’ve met a couple of the girls there and they’re really awesome. So, I think it’s going to be a perfect place for me right now.”

All these ladies still have their senior season left to play this Spring. They all have the same mentality, they want to get to the State Tournament.

Congratulations ladies and good luck at the next level!

