Veterans Memorial advances past McAllen Memorial

Veterans Memorial hosted McAllen Memorial in a Friday 5A Division I playoff game, the Eagles coming in at 12-1 and the Mustangs at 11-2.

In the first quarter at Buccaneer Stadium, Eagles QB Aiden Hinojosa is off to the races. He finds the end zone, but there's a flag on the play. The call is holding, and this touchdown would not count.

Second quarter, with the Eagles on offense, Luke Johnson makes the catch and he is coming right at you. But watch as he steps out of bounds, so his TD did not count either. A few plays later, the Eagles face fourth-and-11 from the 15 yard line. They decide to roll the dice and go for it, but watch as the McAllen defense comes up big here with a stop and the eagles are denied.

Sixteen seconds left before halftime -- still scoreless -- Hinojosa connects with Luke Johnson and Johnson turns on the speed and avoids several would-be tacklers and is gone for a 53-yard runs.

The Eagles finally score to make it 7-0, and they go onto win 35-0.