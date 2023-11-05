Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

UIL State Cross Country Coastal Bend Results

394630395_910794623963548_7615409638300159751_n.jpg
Alice HS
394630395_910794623963548_7615409638300159751_n.jpg
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 13:13:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While we had a lot of kids participate in the State UIL Cross Country Championships, here is a list of the Top 20 Coastal Bend students.

UIL 2A Boys
9th Place - William Carlough - Port Aransas
12th Place - Shane Stawar - Port Aransas

UIL 3A Boys
8th Place - Gary Custer - Hebbronville

UIL 4A Girls
9th Place - Nyomi Garcia - Robstown
16th Place - Aubrey Garcia - Alice
20th Place - Izabella Ohler - Sinton

UIL 4A Boys
17th Place - Isaac Wright - Alice

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Tracking the Tropics