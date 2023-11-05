UIL State Cross Country Coastal Bend Results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While we had a lot of kids participate in the State UIL Cross Country Championships, here is a list of the Top 20 Coastal Bend students.

UIL 2A Boys

9th Place - William Carlough - Port Aransas

12th Place - Shane Stawar - Port Aransas

UIL 3A Boys

8th Place - Gary Custer - Hebbronville

UIL 4A Girls

9th Place - Nyomi Garcia - Robstown

16th Place - Aubrey Garcia - Alice

20th Place - Izabella Ohler - Sinton

UIL 4A Boys

17th Place - Isaac Wright - Alice

