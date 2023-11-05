UIL State Cross Country Coastal Bend Results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While we had a lot of kids participate in the State UIL Cross Country Championships, here is a list of the Top 20 Coastal Bend students.
UIL 2A Boys
9th Place - William Carlough - Port Aransas
12th Place - Shane Stawar - Port Aransas
UIL 3A Boys
8th Place - Gary Custer - Hebbronville
UIL 4A Girls
9th Place - Nyomi Garcia - Robstown
16th Place - Aubrey Garcia - Alice
20th Place - Izabella Ohler - Sinton
UIL 4A Boys
17th Place - Isaac Wright - Alice
