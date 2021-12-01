Top-ranked Refugio preps for No. 2 Shiner in quarterfinals Thursday

REFUGIO, Texas — The two best teams in Class 2A Division I will go head-to-head Thursday night in Victoria: Top-ranked Refugio will battle second-ranked Shiner in the state quarterfinal playoffs.

The two teams have been on a collision course to meet all year.

The Bobcats and Comanches are both undefeated at 13-0, and for Refugio wide receiver Jordan Kelley, this will be his fourth-straight year to play Shiner in the playoffs.

"It's going to be a tremendous battle," he said. "The whole team, and the entire town of Refugio, has been waiting on this game all year and we can't wait for Thursday."

Both teams know each other well and there will be no secrets.

"It's kind of become an annual rivalry, both teams have worked really hard to get here," said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. "Everyone has had this game circled and it's going to be a heck of a football game."

Herring says preparation will be the biggest key to winning the game.

"We try to leave no stone unturned," he said. "We need to get our kids prepared, because ultimately it's the kids who have to win the game. So we need to put them in a position to win."

The winner advances to the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.