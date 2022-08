Thursday night football has kicked off the season for a few area squads.

Here's your quick check on the scores through the night:

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:

Flour Bluff - 17

Boerne - 14

3rd quarter

Gregory-Portland - 0

Calallen - 14

HALF

London - 35

St. John Paul II - 0

HALF

Skidmore-Tynan - 7

Taft - 21

HALF

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.