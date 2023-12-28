Texas Longhorns get big send off for the Sugar Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — It's bowl week for the third-ranked Texas Longhorns.

A very large crowd showed up outside DKR Texas Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning to show their support and wish the Longhorns luck. Texas is set to play in the Sugar Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff Semifinal games.

Fans were treated to a poster giveaway. They got the opportunity to take photos with athletes, the Texas Cheer squad and with Beevo. The longhorns then boarded their buses and made way to the airport.

The Longhorns are in the midst of their best season since 2009, the last time they played in a national championship.

Wednesday afternoon, they landed in New Orleans for bowl week preparation. They go to battle with the second-ranked Washington Huskies on New Year’s Day at 7:45 p.m., for a chance to return to the national championship.

