Rodriguez out as Bishop head football coach

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 03, 2022
Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Head Football Coach Louie Rodriguez will not be re-hired after this school year.

BCISD superintendent Christina Gutierrez released a statement about the dismissal to KRIS 6 Sports on Tuesday.

"It was in the district’s best interest to terminate the probationary contract effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year," it states. "We wish Coach Rodriguez the best of luck in his future endeavors. He is an amazing football coach and we were glad to have had him here in Bishop for the last two years."

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

