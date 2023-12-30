Watch Now
Results for West Oso Holiday Basketball Tournaments

Posted at 9:43 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 22:43:59-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso hosted two basketball holiday tournaments.

In the boys tournament, Flour Bluff defeated West Oso 59-28 to win the Floyd Campbell and Arnold Flores Holiday Tournament.

Flour Bluff Hornets' Andrew Draper was named MVP.

In the girls tournament, Royse City defeated West Oso 54-45 to win the Roy Williams Holiday Tournament.

Scores from the tournaments are below. Boys games have a red border.

