Results for West Oso Holiday Basketball Tournaments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso hosted two basketball holiday tournaments.

In the boys tournament, Flour Bluff defeated West Oso 59-28 to win the Floyd Campbell and Arnold Flores Holiday Tournament.

Flour Bluff Hornets' Andrew Draper was named MVP.

In the girls tournament, Royse City defeated West Oso 54-45 to win the Roy Williams Holiday Tournament.

Scores from the tournaments are below. Boys games have a red border.

