Refugio's confidence propels the Bobcats to continue playoff streak

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats took to Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium on Monday, to prepare for their next playoff matchup.

Once again, Refugio has found themselves playing for a regional championship and a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Refugio is one of the programs in South Texas where playing this late in the season has become the expectation.

“Our mentality is always high. We got to set the bar high for all the young kids coming through,” James Jimenez said, a senior defensive end and tight end for the Bobcats.

The last time that Refugio failed to make it to at least the regional final you have to go back to 2006.

In this run, they've made seven appearances in the state championship game in Conference 2A-Division one or two. That includes three state championships. The Bobcats were state runner-ups last year.

Now the Bobcats are on the hunt and dominating in the 2023 playoffs. Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, they’ve scored 62, 78 and 42 points. They’ve given up a total of 22 points.

Jimenez said it’s all about the confidence.

“It’s been high, especially up front (defensive line)," he said. "We’ve been holding our own, doing everything we can to stop anybody that’s coming through our bed.”

The farther you go the tougher the task. Refugio will face a familiar opponent in the regional final. The Ganado Indians are in the same district as Refugio. In fact, the Bobcats defeated Ganado to end the regular season, 30-7.

Despite that, Jimenez said they can’t come in and expect an easy game.

“It’s always hard to beat a team twice but we just go through what our coaches have. They have a game plan for all of us and we just do what they have,” said Jimenez.

Head Coach Jason Herring has been a big part in sustaining success during this run of 16 to 17 years. It's clear, for that reason Jimenez and his teammates have faith Herring will put them in a good position to excel.

The Refugio Bobcats will be taking the field against the Ganado Indians at 7 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Victoria, TX.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.