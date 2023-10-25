Playoff implications intensify for Orange Grove vs. Ingleside Game of the Week

INGLESIDE, Texas — Game of the Week will see Orange Grove Bulldogs try to disrupt the Ingleside Mustangs undefeated season.

With just a five team district, both teams are in the current playoff picture. This match-up will weigh on where the teams fall in playoff seeding.

In District 15 4A Division 2, Ingleside (8-0, 2-0) comes into their penultimate regular season game without an opponent getting close to them on the scoreboard. In their last meeting the Mustangs trailed by 1 point at halftime to Robstown. They then blew the door of its hinges in the second half winning 58 to 35. Rio Hondo came the "closest," loosing by 19 points back in mid-September.

“One to two play drives with J.C. (Smith), throwing bombs you know. It’s really fun. And then, you run the ball and get like 40, 50 yard gain, then next play score a touchdown. It’s really fun,” Ingleside senior running back Nate Ambrose said.

"That's nice, I can just give it to one of my athletes and they'll make a play for me," Ingleside quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn said.

Orange Grove (5-3, 1-1) on the other hand, has turned their season around after starting off 1-2. That could be attributed the fact they also have the offensive weapons to march down the field, led by first year quarterback Logan Rodriguez.

“I feel like my confidence has really improved and I've gotten much stronger," junior quarterback Rodriguez said.

Bulldogs are 1-1 in district play and can play spoiler for Ingleside’s hope of a district title. They’re ready to bring the bark and the bite to Mustang Stadium.

“I feel like if our team does what they’re supposed to do, we all execute our jobs, we’ll be able to come out with a 'W'.,” Rodriguez said.

The Mustangs aren’t feeling the pressure to stay perfect, even with a battle for the district crown against Sinton looming next week.

“They’re good teams, but I feel like we’re better and that we should come out on top if we just do what we need to do and not hurt ourselves,” Jakobsohn said.

“Orange Grove, very hard opponent. And, we’re just going to try our best to get them out of the way and look for Sinton, but we’re not going to underestimate them at all,” Ambrose said.

Both offenses can produce, but this one may come down to which defense will consistently stand tall.

Winner of the KRIS 6 News Game of the Week will of course get to lift and dance with the Game of the Week Trophy.

Orange Grove at Ingleside kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 27. Watchers can catch highlights and the trophy presentation live on the Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. that same night.

