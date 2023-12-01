Past experiences are fueling Ingleside boxers headed to National Championship

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Coastal Bend will be represented at the U.S. Olympic Trials when Corpus Christi Boxer "King" Julian Delgadomakes the trip. But, he won't be the only Coastal Bend boxer in Lafayette, LA that week. That's because while the trials are going on, the U.S. Boxing National Championship will also be taking place

Four young boxers from Ingleside, TX will be there representing the Coastal Bend. They're students at Elite Fitness and all have made at least one appearance at the National Championship.

Jordan Pinney opened up Elite Fitness to help young people out of bad situations like he was helped when he was younger.

11-year-old Analee Valadez is one of those boxers and one of the four-headed to Nationals. She found boxing as a way to release.

“I just like getting my anger out," she said. "So, my dad like, searched up this boxing club and it pulled up here. So, we went to go try it out and I really liked it.”

Since beginning boxing a few years ago, she said things have been much better for her.

“Her anger’s under control, she enjoys school, her grades are all A's. So, boxing definitely helped steer her in the right direction,” Pinney said.

Analee’s success enticed her brother, Juan, to take up boxing. Now he’s heading to Nationals with her. They both have been there before and have learned a thing or two about how to succeed.

“I got to change up my style a little bit because kids are always going to be taller at Nationals. They’re not always going to be the same," 13-year-old Juan said.

"I'm going to go back and train harder and work harder and then maybe next time I'll get the win," Analee said.

The other two young boxers heading to Nationals are also siblings. They’re Jordan’s children Jax and Mia.

Don’t be fooled, Jax may be the youngest of the bunch at 10 years old and the shortest, but Jordan said he already has success winning prior Nationals.

“Nervous for the first time and its also very nervous because I'm in a new bracket,” he said.

13-year-old Mia has some of the most experienced and learned to just let it fly when she goes back to Nationals.

"To not let fear get a hold of me and to just be confident. Let your punches go. And, just do everything that you've learned and don't shell up," she said.

Just like the rest of them, Mia holds onto the lessons boxing has taught her.

“Boxing has taught me how to be more confident in myself and it’s also taught me how to be more disciplined, and how to apply work ethic to everything you do,” Mia said.

Analee, Jax and Mia are ranked number one in the country in their respective weight class and division.

“Not every kid is going to be a world champion in boxing, but all of them are going to be leaders in the community and they’re going to have careers someday. It’s a huge accomplishment to teach them something and see you reap what you sow,” Jordan said.

Analee is moving up a weight class and will compete at 80 lbs in the Bantam Division. Juan is competing at 106 lbs in the Intermediate Division. Jax will box at 60 lbs in the Bantam Division. Mia will box at 75 lbs in the Intermediate Division.

Winning the National Championship helps with national rankings and helps young boxers build towards making Olympic Trials in the future.

The National Championship begins Dec. 2 and runs through Dec, 10 in Lafayette, LA. The tournament will be streamed on U.S. Boxing's website.

