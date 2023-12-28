Nick Loftin earns second consecutive South Texas Pro POY award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ray High School graduate, Nick Loftin, was selected as the 2023 Mike Adams South Texas Professional Player of the Year. It’s the second consecutive year he’s won the award.

Loftin went on to play at Baylor University before being drafted in the first round to the Kansas City Royals in 2020.

On Sept. 1 of this season, Loftin made his pro debut for the Royals against the Boston Red Sox. His first career hit was an RBI double. Loftin spent much of the year in Triple-A Omaha hitting a solid .270 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI's.

Loftin will be honored at the 18th South Texas Winter Baseball

Banquet on Jan. 18 at the American Bank Center.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.