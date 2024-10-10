Moody and Miller set to duke it out for Pride of the Westside in Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — All Corpus Christi Independent School District football teams were off in week six. They all return to the gridiron in week seven with one of the match-ups being a rivalry game. The Miller Buccaneers (3-2) look to keep the status quo against the surprising Moody Trojans (4-1) in KRIS 6 News Game of the Week.

Miller's record is respectable after the difficult non-district schedule Coach Justen Evans put together.

"We did that purposely. We wanted to be tested," Evans said. "We saw some good things, we saw some bad things, we're able to correct some things and get back to basics over the bye week."

Moody is turning heads going with their 4-1. record. That’s more wins than they’ve had in the last two years combined.

Just two seasons ago the Trojans went win-less.

“We had a lot of doubt from the year before as growing as a team. So, I feel like over the off season, coming in this year has really come into play as a team and how well we’ve built a bond around each other,” senior and Moody linebacker Adrian Ayala said.

"I just think our kids understand the process of the off-season," Mood Head Coach Michael Cantu said. "They stuck together. They knew we were going to go through some growing pains with the young kids that we had. And now, they're a year older and our experience has proven to be pretty well."

The week off came at a good time to rest up and reset for both teams.

“Being disciplined, staying focused making sure we can play as a team not fight and argue. Overall, just becoming more disciplined as a team,” senior Corey Holmes, a running back and wide receiver for Miller said.

Records can be thrown out because district-play is what counts to make the playoffs. However, these teams have learned about themselves through the first five games.

“It’s built a lot of momentum, it’s gotten us rolling so we’re just hoping to keep climbing from here,” Moody senior and offensive lineman Ramsey Martinez said.

“We’re good at times, but sometimes we got to lock in when it gets tough," senior Devin Cage, a offensive and defensive lineman for Miller said. "You know, we played tough teams, we had a tough loss and we kind of just broke down. But, that bye week helped us build and work together and know what we can do moving forward.”

This match-up has been fairly lopsided in the last few years favoring Miller. The Bucs last loss to Moody came in 2018. Moody has only had one winning season under Cantu and that was in 2017 going 6-4.

What can be considered more interesting is the two head coaches will face their alma maters - Moody Coach Cantu is a Miller graduate and Miller Coach Evans is a Moody graduate.

“It’s the greatest place where I grew up watching football games, watching my high school heroes play and then getting to play there as well," Cantu said. "The years we were there we’re really talented and good group and I've coached there too. But right now, I'm all about Moody High School and I bleed blue and gold.”

“When we’re playing each other we want to beat each other, there’s no doubt because we’re representing our schools," Evans said. "But when we’re not, we want each school to do well. So, I'm extremely proud of those guys, they’re playing well right now.”

Both coaches respect what the other has done this season. But, this is a rivalry game and no one will be holding back.

The Pride of the Westside is up for grabs at Buccaneer Stadium. Miller vs. Moody kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday. Highlights and the Thomas J. Henry Trophy presentation can be seen on the Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m.

