Marquee Matchup: Calallen beats Alice 37-30 in thriller

This week’s Marquee Matchup took Friday Night Fever to Phil Danaher Stadium, as the Calallen Wildcats beat the Alice Coyotes, 37-30.

The game was back and forth all night. The Coyotes opened the scoring on a long touchdown pass from Cutter Stewart to Thomas Hinojosa, but the Wildcats answered right back as quarterback Bryce Burnett kept the option run for the score.

Burnett scoring was a theme for the Wildcats Friday evening.

Their second score came through the air, as Burnett hit Blaine Lamb on a check down route, putting Calallen up 15-7.

The Coyotes would add a field goal to make the score 15-10 going into the break.

On the second play of the half, Alice took the lead, as Stewart had another big touchdown pass, this time Alejandro Vasquez was wide open for the 64-yard score, to make it 16-15.

The Coyotes didn’t hold that lead for long, as Burnett once again scored on the ground to put the Cats back on top 23-16.

The teams traded scores in the third, before Hector Gaza tied the game late in the quarter with a punt return touchdown for Alice.

The game came down to the wire, but Burnett dealt the decisive blow, keeping the ball on the ground for a 62-yard touchdown run with a minute left to make it 37-30, Calallen.

The Coyotes would try to knot it up once again, driving down the field with no timeouts, but Stewart’s last-second heave was picked off in the end zone by Skyler Rubio to seal the game.

With the win, Calallen improves to 8-0 and 4-0 in district play. The Wildcats visit Tuloso-Midway next week..

Alice falls to 5-2 and 2-1 in district play. The Coyotes host Hidalgo next week.

