London baseball locks up the district on senior night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school baseball regular season is in the final stretch as the playoff picture gets more clearer and district champions are crowned.

The London Pirates will continue a run into the playoffs as they have in recent years and captured the District 30-3A crown on Friday night, defeating Falfurrias 9-3 on senior night.

The London seniors are trying to accomplish the rare feat of reaching the state tournament all four years of their high school careers.

The Bulls jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Ben Benavides lights a fire under the Bulls early, digging out a lead off single.

Later in the inning, runners were on the corner for RJ Ozuna who grounded it to the shortstop. However, London can’t convert the double play on a low throw to first. So, that allows Benavides to come around from third base for the early 1-0 lead.

Next at bat, Derek Chavera sends one for a ride all the way to the center field wall. That earned him a double and had Ozuna looking like Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez as he reached home from second to put the Bulls up 2-0.

Both pitchers held it down for the next couple of innings.

London's bats were slow out the gates until the third inning. Jacob Gonzales provided the spark with a lead off infield single.

Later in the inning, a man on first and second for RJ Olivares and he ends the drought. He drove it up the gut on the ground, bringing one run home.

Then came Landon Salinas' time, who put the ball in nearly the same spot, but this time the Bulls got to it. That's when the shortstop made an error on the throw to first. One more run came home after that to tie the game at 2.

After a walk, it’s bases loaded for the Pirates. Another walk gave London their first lead, but they weren't done.

The next two consecutive pitches were wild pitches, allowing two more runners to score giving London the comfortable 5-2 lead. They had another three run inning in the fifth to run away with it.

Pirates stay perfect in the district with one left to play. Before that is a non-district game with the other Pirates of the Coastal Bend, the Sinton Pirates, in what should be a fun match up on Saturday.

