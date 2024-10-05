Watch Now
KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 6 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week six of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football.

FRIDAY

2nd Quarter
Rockport-Fulton7
at Hallettsville20

1st Quarter
Ben Bolt0
John Paul II (New Braunfels)0

2nd Quarter
Woodsboro20
at Somerset Academy Collegiate12

1st Quarter
IWA0
at Agua Dulce20

2nd Quarter
Brownwood24
at Ingleside0

2nd Quarter
Edna20
at Aransas Pass0

Halftime
Annapolis Christian Academy40
at Runge0

1st Quarter
Benavides0
at Coastal Christian Home School0

2nd Quarter
Valley View0
at HM King21

1st Quarter
Alice 0
at TM0

2nd Quarter
Calallen0
at Sinton6

1st Quarter
Carrizo Springs0
at Robstown0

1st Quarter
West Oso6
at Orange Grove7

1st Quarter
London0
at Mathis0
1st Quarter
Odem7
at Taft0
1st Quarter
Banquete0
at Hebbronville0

1st Quarter
Riviera Kaufer21
at Refugio0

2nd Quarter
Flour Bluff21
at Weslaco East 0

1st Quarter
Three Rivers0
at Skidmore-Tynan0

1st Quarter
Monte Alto0
at George West0

1st Quarter
Premont0
at Freer0

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

