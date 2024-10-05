KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever week 6 highlights and scores

Prev Next FILE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welcome to week six of the KRIS 6 News Friday Night Fever coverage of Texas high school football. FRIDAY 2nd Quarter Rockport-Fulton 7 at Hallettsville 20 1st Quarter Ben Bolt 0 John Paul II (New Braunfels) 0 2nd Quarter Woodsboro 20 at Somerset Academy Collegiate 12 1st Quarter IWA 0 at Agua Dulce 20 2nd Quarter Brownwood 24 at Ingleside 0 2nd Quarter Edna 20 at Aransas Pass 0 Halftime Annapolis Christian Academy 40 at Runge 0 1st Quarter Benavides 0 at Coastal Christian Home School 0 2nd Quarter Valley View 0 at HM King 21 1st Quarter Alice 0 at TM 0 2nd Quarter Calallen 0 at Sinton 6 1st Quarter Carrizo Springs 0 at Robstown 0 1st Quarter West Oso 6 at Orange Grove 7 1st Quarter London 0 at Mathis 0 1st Quarter Odem 7 at Taft 0 1st Quarter Banquete 0 at Hebbronville 0 1st Quarter Riviera Kaufer 21 at Refugio 0 2nd Quarter Flour Bluff 21 at Weslaco East 0 1st Quarter Three Rivers 0 at Skidmore-Tynan 0 1st Quarter Monte Alto 0 at George West 0 1st Quarter Premont 0 at Freer 0 For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

