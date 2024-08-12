KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Jon Salinas interviews Miguel Palma

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our 11th KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season is Jon Salinas. He got to sit down with Corpus Christi Hooks catcher, Miguel Palma. Salinas is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Jon Salinas: What’s your all time favorite movie?

Miguel Palma: Lion King, my favorite movie is Lion King.

Salinas: What would you do if you won the lottery?

Palma: I would travel the world.

Salinas: What do you do when you’re not playing sports?

Palma: Play video games.

Salinas: What’s your favorite video game?

Palma: I play a lot of video games. My favorite is (EA Sports) FC 24

Salinas: At what age did you hit your first home run?

Palma: Hard to remember. I think 6 years old. Little kid. But my first pro home run was 16.

Salinas: What do you order from Whataburger?

Palma: The regular bacon cheeseburger.

Salinas: Who is your idol?

Palma: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salinas: Who is your favorite teammate?

Palma: I have two, Kenedy Corona and Rolando Espinosa.

Salinas: If you weren’t a catcher, what position would you play?

Palma: I always liked third base.

Salinas: Do you have any special talents outside of baseball?

Palma: I’m good for cooking.

The Corpus Christi Hooks are on the road this week for a series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The series begins on Tuesday. The Hooks will return home for their penultimate home-stand on Aug. 27 against the Tulsa Drillers.

