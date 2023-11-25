Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Area playoff highlights and scores

FridayNightFever - PLAYOFFS.png
KRIS 6
FridayNightFever - PLAYOFFS.png
Posted at 7:22 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 21:49:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Round 3 and its getting HEATED! See what Coastal Bend teams are still in the running!

UIL 5A-DI

Final

Miller51
Victoria West at Buc Stadium48

UIL 5A-DII

3rd Quarter
FB28
Liberty Hill at Heroes Stadium35

UIL 4A-DI

Halftime
Alice0
Port Lavaca Calhoun in Seguin21

UIL 4A-DII

Halftime
Navarro0
Sinton at Indian Stadium29
Final
Ingleside14
Wimberley at Heroes Stadium63

UIL 2A-D-I

3rd Quarter
Weimar14
Refugio at Dub Farris Stadium35

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Election Results