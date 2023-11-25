KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Area playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Round 3 and its getting HEATED! See what Coastal Bend teams are still in the running!
UIL 5A-DI
Final
|Miller
|51
|Victoria West at Buc Stadium
|48
UIL 5A-DII
|3rd Quarter
|FB
|28
|Liberty Hill at Heroes Stadium
|35
UIL 4A-DI
|Halftime
|Alice
|0
|Port Lavaca Calhoun in Seguin
|21
UIL 4A-DII
|Halftime
|Navarro
|0
|Sinton at Indian Stadium
|29
|Final
|Ingleside
|14
|Wimberley at Heroes Stadium
|63
UIL 2A-D-I
|3rd Quarter
|Weimar
|14
|Refugio at Dub Farris Stadium
|35
For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.