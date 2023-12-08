Javelina Men's Basketball growing through changes to return to NCAA Tournament

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University Kingsville Men's Basketball Team is coming off back-to-back Division II NCAA Tournament appearances. The 2023 season is off to a bumpy ride with a 2-5 record. However, the early troubles aren't slowing down their mentality.

“I would call it the beautiful struggle. We haven’t changed a thing. We don’t want to do anything different. We know everything will fall into place,” Javelina's senior guard

Dillon Gooding said.

Gooding is one of five seniors returning for the Javelinas. These seniors are in the process of bringing a younger group of guys up to speed.

The Javelinas lost three of their top five scorers from the team last season that went 21-12.

“We were together for a long time, so we all knew each other, we all knew each others tendencies, we’re very close,” junior guard Marcus Jones said.

Gooding said one hurdle they've had to overcome is shots just not falling. The team knows that will come, including C.J. Smith, who was the scoring leader from last season.

“I think we’re still just trying to gel together and once we do that I think we’ll be fine. Last weekend we showed that we can be in those close games and stuff like that, so I think we’ll be good,” Smith said, a Senior guard.

“Just knowing, understanding what coach wants from us, buying in. And, I think very soon we’ll be able to get this thing going how we usually do,” Jones said.

The Javelinas are under new leadership, but it’s someone who isn’t a stranger to the program.

Omar Gonzalez took over after Coach Johnny Estelle took a job as an assistant coach with the University of North Texas. Gonzalez has been a graduate assistant with the program, then assistant coach and now has a new opportunity.

"To be the head coach here with a lot of heritage and history through our program that I've been a part of is truly a blessing," Gonzalez said.

He carries the lessons from his predecessor into every practice

“Every day is a grind," Gonzalez said. "Every day is a new learning lesson. As a head coach, you have to make all the decisions and he prepared me every day since I stepped on campus.”

"Coach 'O' he keeps the culture the same. We have a different offense I'll say, but everything else stays the same as far as playing hard, playing together, staying together and keeping the energy high," Gooding said.

Gonzalez has been a part of the staff that’s seen plenty of success in recent years including two 20 win seasons and two trips to the Division II NCAA Tournament.

With the early troubles, Gonzalez looks at it as exposing the team's weaknesses and getting the opportunity to attack and correct them early on.

"Defense has been a big focal point for us. We got to get back to guarding. It's always been a huge staple of ours. And, going from the assistant to the defensive coordinator to now as the head coach, I've got to get back to my roots a little bit and focus a little bit more on that," Gonzalez said.

The Javelinas could return to the NCAA Tournament for a school record third consecutive year. However, the upperclassmen aren’t feeling the pressure, but feeling all the confidence to get back to winning ways.

“No pressure at all honestly," Gooding said. "All we have to do is keep doing what we’ve been doing consistently and everything will fall into place.”

“It’s expected you know. We hold ourselves very high. It’s not pressure I wouldn’t call it pressure,” Jones said.

The Javelinas hit the road Dec. 10 to begin a three game road stretch, but return home tor a game with Mary Hardin Baylor on New Years Eve at 2 p.m.

