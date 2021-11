High school football week two playoff match-ups

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week two playoff matchups:

Class 5A Division I

Gregory-Portland vs. San Antonio Southwest Legacy, Thursday 7 p.m. at the Alamodome (San Antonio)

Flour Bluff vs. Eagle Pass Winn, Thursday 7 pm at Heroes Stadium (San Antonio)

Veterans Memorial vs. San Antonio Southwest, Friday 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome (San Antonio)

Class 4A Division I

Beeville at Pleasanton, Thursday 7 p.m.

Miller vs. Boerne, Friday 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

Calallen vs. Fredericksburg

Class 4A Division II

Rockport-Fulton vs. Cuero, Friday 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium (Victoria)

Sinton vs. La Grange, Friday 7:30 p.m. at Judson ISD Stadium

Ingleside vs. Wimberley

Class 3A Division I

London vs. Lago Vista, Friday 7:00 p.m. at Somerset HS (San Antonio)

San Diego vs. Llano, Friday 7:30 p.m. in Seguin

Class 3A Division II

Odem