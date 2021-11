High school football playoff scores and highlights

Highlights and scores from week one of high school football playoffs

Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 12, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial 28 def. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 0

Gregory-Portland 54 def. McAllen 13

Flour Bluff 28 def. McAllen Rowe 14

Calallen 55 def. Zapata 10

Sinton 68 def. Bandera 14

Ingleside 31 def. Devine 27

Odem 59 def. Karnes City 25

Stockdale 23 def. Hebbronville 6

London 27 def. Goliad 21 (2OT)

San Diego 29 def. Orange Grove 28

Poth 53 def. Banquete 20

Three Rivers 69 def. Premont 26

Kenedy 41 def. Ben Bolt 0

La Villa 34 def. Freer 7

D'Hanis 37 def. Woodsboro 0 Thursday

Miller 45 def. Hidalgo 24

Beeville 42 def. La Feria 35

Rockport-Fulton 50 def. Hondo 17

Natalia 35 def. Taft 7

Refugio 70 def. Santa Maria 6 Saturday

Bishop at Edna, Saturday 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.