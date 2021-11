High school football first round playoff schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Playoff round one schedules for local teams:

Class 5A Division I

Veterans Memorial (TBA)

Gregory-Portland vs. McAllen, Friday 7 p.m. in Portland

Flour Bluff at McAllen Rowe, Friday 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Division I

Miller vs. Hidalgo, Thursday 7 p.m. in Falfurrias

Calallen vs. Zapata, Friday 7 p.m. in Falfurrias

Class 4A Division II

Rockport-Fulton vs. Hondo, Thursday 7:30 p.m. @ La Vernia

Ingleside vs. Divine, Friday 7 p.m. @ San Antonio Harlandale

Sinton vs. Bandera, Friday 7:30 p.m. in Jourdanton

Class 3A Division I

Orange Grove vs. San Diego, Friday 7:30 p.m. @ Cabaniss Stadium

London vs. Goliad, Friday 7:30 in Falls City

Bishop vs. Edna, Saturday (site/time TBA)

Class 3A Division II

Taft vs. Natalia, Thursday 7:30 p.m. in Three Rivers

Odem vs. Karnes City, Friday 7:30 in Victoria

Hebbronville vs. Stockdale, Friday 7:30 in Refugio

Banquete vs. Poth (date/site TBA)