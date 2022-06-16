Game Night South Texas returns to The CW, KDF communications this fall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you ready for some Coastal Bend Football?

Game Night South Texas returns primarily to KRIS sister stations The CW and KDF on Thursdays this fall.

However, the first game on tap will be the Battle of the Wildcats, as Gregory-Portland takes on Calallen on Aug. 25 on KRIS-TV.

For the remainder of the season, the games will take place as follows:

Sept. 1 - John Paul II at West Oso on the CW.

Sept. 8 - Mathis at Odem on the CW

Sept. 15 - Robstown at Taft on the CW

Sept. 29 - Victoria East vs. Miller at Buc Stadium on KDF

Oct. 6 - Carroll vs. Moody at Cabaniss Stadium on the CW

Oct. 20 - Veterans Memorial vs. Miller at Buc Stadium (Channel to be determined)

Oct. 27 - Ray vs. Carroll at Buc Stadium on KDF

Nov. 3 - King vs. Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium on the CW

This season will be the first that our team broadcasts games in Taft, and the first appearance of West Oso on Game Night South Texas.

All game times are set for 7 p.m., but are subject to change.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.