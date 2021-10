Friday Night Fever week ten scores and highlights

Highlights and scores from local teams, Oct. 29

Posted at 10:50 PM, Oct 29, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff 39 def. Veterans Memorial 7

Miller 41 def. Tuloso-Midway 22

Moody 29 def. King 10

Victoria East 56 def. Ray 33

Victoria West 47 def. Carroll 21

Calallen 60 def. Beeville 7

Sinton 56 def. Rio Hondo 14

Rockport-Fulton 49 def. Robstown 0

Ingleside 21 def. Raymondville 6

Port Lavaca Calhoun 62 def. Alice 46

Odem 28 def. Hebbronville 20

Regents School of Austin 45 def. John Paul II 6

London 49 def. Santa Gertrudis 25

Orange Grove 44 def. Mathis 32

Port Isabel 42 def. West Oso 28

Refugio 62 def. Kenedy 0

Skidmore-Tynan 36 def. Santa Rose 21

Bishop 57 def. Progreso 0

San Diego 40 def. Falfurrias 0

Taft 46 def. Monte Alto 0

Zapata 23 def. H M King 13

Premont 14 def. Ben Bolt 0

Dilley 27 def. George West 26

Falls City 54 def. Agua Dulce 0

Sabinal 49 def. Benavides 12

La Villa 41 def. Kaufer 0

