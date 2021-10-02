Friday Night Fever week six scores and highlights

High school football scores and highlights from Oct. 1

Posted at 12:33 AM, Oct 02, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial 79 def. Ray 10

Cornerstone Christian 31 def. Calallen 6

Gregory-Portland 37 def. Flour Bluff 27

London 41 def. Lyford 26

Sinton 28 def. Rockport-Fulton 21

Refugio 57 def. Ganado 7

Pleasanton 49 def. H M King 16

Hebbronville 40 def. Banquete 13

Orange Grove 42 def. Palacios 14

Edna 51 def. Mathis 0

Skidmore-Tynan 38 def. Monte Alto 0

Three Rivers 42 def. Ben Bolt 6

George West 36 def. Nixon-Smiley 0

Industrial 68 def. Aransas Pass 0

Freer 35 def. Premont 12

Falfurrias 40 def. Progresso 9

Yorktown 44 def. Woodsboro 8

Kaufer at Kenedy (CANCELED) Thursday

Moody 41 def. Carroll 17

