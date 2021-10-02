Watch
Friday Night Fever week six scores and highlights

High school football scores and highlights from Oct. 1
Posted at 12:33 AM, Oct 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial 79 def. Ray 10
Cornerstone Christian 31 def. Calallen 6
Gregory-Portland 37 def. Flour Bluff 27
London 41 def. Lyford 26
Sinton 28 def. Rockport-Fulton 21
Refugio 57 def. Ganado 7
Pleasanton 49 def. H M King 16
Hebbronville 40 def. Banquete 13
Orange Grove 42 def. Palacios 14
Edna 51 def. Mathis 0
Skidmore-Tynan 38 def. Monte Alto 0
Three Rivers 42 def. Ben Bolt 6
George West 36 def. Nixon-Smiley 0
Industrial 68 def. Aransas Pass 0
Freer 35 def. Premont 12
Falfurrias 40 def. Progresso 9
Yorktown 44 def. Woodsboro 8
Kaufer at Kenedy (CANCELED)

Thursday
Moody 41 def. Carroll 17

