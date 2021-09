Friday Night Fever week five scores

High school football scores from week five, Sept. 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial 29 def. Gregory-Portland 19

Ray 24 def. Carroll 21

Victoria West 61 def. King 21

Victoria East 30 def. Flour Bluff 28

Calallen 21 def. Kerrville Tivy 0

London 56 def. Bishop 0

Rio Grande La Grulla 20 def. Tuloso-Midway 14

Sinton 59 def. West Oso 0

John Paul II 21 def. Geneva 14

Rockport-Fulton 48 def. Raymondville 6

Ingleside 34 def. Rio Hondo 21

Alice 42 def. H M King 0

Beeville 49 def. La Feria 31

Palacios 44 def. Aransas Pass 7

Port Isabel 55 def. Robstown 40

Hebbronville 35 def. Taft 28

Banquete 28 def. Skidmore-Tynan 14

Industiral 17 def. Mathis 14

Odem 40 def. Santa Rosa 0

San Diego 21 def. Santa Gertrudis 0

Refugio 57 def. Crystal City 0

Blanco 34 def. Three Rivers 7

Marine Military 26 def. Premont 13

Lyford 22 def. Falfurrias 0

Bruni 56 def. Kaufer 6

Woodsboro 12 def. Pettus 8

