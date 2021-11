Friday Night Fever week 11 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from the final week of the regular season, Nov. 5

Posted at 11:06 PM, Nov 05, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial 26 def. Victoria West 24

Miller 28 def. 24

Victoria East 51 def. Moody 44

Calellen 33 def. Port Lavaca Calhound 21

Sinton 30 def. Ingleside 13

Rockport-Fulton 69 def. Port Isabel 34

London 41 def. San Diego 34 (3OT)

Alice 35 def. Tuloso-Midway 16

Banquete 55 def. Monte Alto 6

Taft 46 def. Skidmore-Tynan 21

Hebbronville 27 def. Santa Rosa 0

Refugio 68 def. Freer 0

Brownsville St. Joseph def. John Paul II 49-48

Bishop 51 def. Falfurrias 14

La Villa 40 def. Ben Bolt 0

Stockdale 40 def. George West 7

Kenedy 14 def. Three Rivers 7

Agua Dule 28 def. Pettus 14

Falls City 48 def. Woodsboro 0

La Pryor 58 def. Benavides 6 Thursday

King 27 def. Carroll 21

Gregory-Portland 69 def. Ray 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.