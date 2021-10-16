Friday Night Fever scores and highlights, week eight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finals
Calallen, 35, Miller 13 (POSTPONED)*
Veterans Memorial 66 def. Carroll 24
Victoria West 66 def. Ray 14
Gregory-Portland 27 def. King 0
Flour Bluff 24 def. Moody 21
Rockport-Fulton 49 def. Ingleside 14
London 27 def. Falfurrias 0 (GAME CALLED)
West Oso 57, Robstown 26
Beeville 27 def. Alice 21
John Paul II 54 def. Hyde Park 6
Banquete 33 def. Santa Rosa 12
Edna 33 def. Orange Grove 12
Sinton 48 def. Raymondville 0
Hebbronville 43 def. Skidmore-Tynan 12
Santa Gertrudis 35 def. Progreso 0
Poth 56 def. George West 7
Three Rivers 49 def. Bloomington 6
Premont 22 def. Santa Maria 6
Woodsboro 18 def. Runge 7
Bruni 7 def. Benavides 0
Goliad 55 def. Aransas Pass 14
Hidalgo 20 def. H M King 0
Kenedy 46 def. Freer 30
Ben Bolt 44 def. Kaufer 0
*Calallen/Miller will resume on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Robstown. There will be 6:36 left in the second quarter, Calallen leads 35-13. No admission will be charged.
(2nd)
Thursday
Port Lavaca Calhoun 49 def. Tuloso-Midway 3