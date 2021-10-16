Friday Night Fever scores and highlights, week eight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finals

Calallen, 35, Miller 13 (POSTPONED)*

Veterans Memorial 66 def. Carroll 24

Victoria West 66 def. Ray 14

Gregory-Portland 27 def. King 0

Flour Bluff 24 def. Moody 21

Rockport-Fulton 49 def. Ingleside 14

London 27 def. Falfurrias 0 (GAME CALLED)

West Oso 57, Robstown 26

Beeville 27 def. Alice 21

John Paul II 54 def. Hyde Park 6

Banquete 33 def. Santa Rosa 12

Edna 33 def. Orange Grove 12

Sinton 48 def. Raymondville 0

Hebbronville 43 def. Skidmore-Tynan 12

Santa Gertrudis 35 def. Progreso 0

Poth 56 def. George West 7

Three Rivers 49 def. Bloomington 6

Premont 22 def. Santa Maria 6

Woodsboro 18 def. Runge 7

Bruni 7 def. Benavides 0

Goliad 55 def. Aransas Pass 14

Hidalgo 20 def. H M King 0

Kenedy 46 def. Freer 30

Ben Bolt 44 def. Kaufer 0

*Calallen/Miller will resume on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Robstown. There will be 6:36 left in the second quarter, Calallen leads 35-13. No admission will be charged.

(2nd)