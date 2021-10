Friday Night Fever scores and highlights, week 7

Results and highlights for local schools, Oct. 8

Posted at 12:55 AM, Oct 09, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial 27 def. Moody 14

Miller 48 def. Alice 44

Victoria East 34 def. King 3

Gregory-Portland 53 def. Victoria West 27

Calallen 33 def. Tuloso-Midway 0

Sinton 61 def. Port Isabel 6

Refugio 72 def. Bloomington 0

Rockport-Fulton 63 def. Rio Hondo 21

Odem 56 def. Banquete 0

London 43 def. Progreso 0

Ingleside 37 def. West Oso 20

John Paul II 66 def. St. Anthony's 18

Raymondville 54 def. Robstown 6

Industrial 49 def. Orange Grove 20

San Diego 28 def. Bishop 20

Ben Bolt 7 def. Santa Maria 0

Lyford 39 def. Santa Gertrudis 22

Calhoun 36 def. Beeville 7

Natalia 28 def. George West 12

Edna 51 def. Aransas Pass 8

Three Rivers 41 def. Freer 7

La Villa 42 def. Premont 14

Hebbronville 70 def. Monte Alto 0

Agua Dulce 45 def. Runge 7

Louise 29 def. Woodsboro 6

D'Hanis 60 def. Benavides 0 Thursday

Flour Bluff 42 def. Ray 0

Taft 30 def. Santa Rosa 6

