Friday Night Fever Preview: Week 2

For Week Two of the Friday Night Fever, Larissa Liska is over at Hornet Stadium in Flour Bluff.

The Hornets are on the road Friday night, but their stadium is hosting the Refugio Bobcats and London Pirates.

Refugio enters the night with a loss, and London is looking to stay undefeated.

Larissa Liska is live from Flour Bluff as Refugio takes on London for FNF

The Bobcats and Pirates have never faced off, but London players told head coach Robbie Moreno that they were ready to add perennial power Refugio to the schedule.

There are a lot of great matchups for the Friday Night Fever.

Larissa also will be at Buc Stadium, where Miller is hosting El Campo and five-star running back Rueben Owens.

We’ll also have highlights from Ray at Tuloso-Midway, Beeville at Orange Grove, and Mexico City battles Calallen

Our Marquee Matchup is over at Gregory-Portland, where the Wildcats are hosting the Carroll Tigers. G-P is looking for its first win of the season after falling to Calallen last week.

It will be exciting to see how Gregory-Portland sophomore Reed Dooms steps in at quarterback.

Patrick Johnstone is at G-P as they take on Carroll

Gregory-Portland has won these two schools’ last six matchups.

Patrick Johnstone is in Portland and spoke with Wildcats head coach Brent Davis.

Catch all of these highlights and scores tonight at 10.