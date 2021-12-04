Flour Bluff students hit the airwaves for Hornets athletics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every game, home and away, the Flour Bluff Sports Information Radio Broadcast Team has been alongside the Hornets football team, broadcasting the game for fans who couldn’t make it to the game.

This is the fourth year the student-led team, run through a class at the high school, has broadcast Hornets athletics games, and the second year it has live streamed football games.

“It’s great," said senior cameraman Dallas Ritchey. "There are no words to explain how happy I am about this program.”

Ritchey has been with the program since his freshman year, and loves putting his passion for sports into his work.

“I take my own feelings, and how I feel about the players, into my work and out on the field when I’m out there filming,” he said.

For possibly the biggest game of the Hornets’ season, the state quarterfinal game against the Veterans Memorial Eagles, senior Koby Barrera was providing play-by-play for the streaming broadcast.

“It’s amazing,” Barrera said about getting to call Hornets games. “Being able to make other people happy, and relax, when I talk about the sports I love, it’s just amazing.”

Barrera is a senior, but this is just his first year with the team. A former football player, Barrera walked away from the sport after his junior year, and in the spring heard an announcement on the loudspeaker about the group looking for people to broadcast for athletics.

“I love football, and have so much knowledge about football, I’ll give it a shot," he said. "I did the spring game, I commentated on it, and coach Chapman said, ‘Man, you did an amazing job. We’d like to have you full-time, and ever since then, I’ve been doing it.”

The broadcast team does not only stream Hornets football games, it streams most of the sports at Flour Bluff High School on its YouTube channel.

Broadcasting games for Hornets teams are not only a great experience as high-school students, some students, like Barrera, hope they can make a career out of broadcasting, and starting in high school is invaluable to advancing knowledge and skills of the industry.

“Absolutely, this is my career. There’s nothing else,” he said.