Flour Bluff Coach recognized for significant career milestone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court honored a long time area high school coach on Wednesday.

Flour Bluff Girls Basketball Coach James McMinn was recognized for reaching 700 career wins. McMinn achieved the feat in late November after the Hornets beat Mansfield Legacy. For over 30 years, he’s roamed the Hornets sideline, leading teams to district titles, regional tournament appearances and even a state semifinal appearance in 2017.

Despite this, McMinn wants everyone to know he didn’t get here on his own.

“Assistant coaches, little dribbler coaches, parents, obviously talented athletes that deserve to be here being recognized more than I am. But, thank you for all the recognition,” he said.

The Hornets are off to a great start this season with a record of 10-4. They get back to action after Christmas.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.