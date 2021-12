Flour Bluff defeated Veterans Memorial 13-7 in Friday's Class 5A Division I quarterfinal at Hornet Stadium to advance in the postseason.

The district rivals previously met in Week 10 of the regular season, with Flour Bluff also winning that match-up 39-7. Veterans Memorial had been undefeated, 8-0, and it was a win Flour Bluff desperately needed in order to make the postseason.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for uupdates.