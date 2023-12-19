Falfurrias Senior Kayci Menchaca commits to Trinity University

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The end of the year is a student-athletes look forward to. They wait their entire high school career to to sign one important piece of paper.

Down at Falfurrias High School, Senior Kayci Menchaca got that honor on Friday. She signed her letter of intent to play softball at Trinity University in San Antonio, TX

Everyone within the program and school is excited for Menchaca. She still has her senior season left to play this upcoming Spring.

We wish her the best of luck!

