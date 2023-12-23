Corpus Christi Tritons take to the community to help Christmas shoppers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a tradition as good as any Christmas tradition, last minute shopping.

Many people packed LA Palmera Mall to find those last minute gifts.

Also at the mall were a few members of the American Indoor Football League Team, the Corpus Christi Tritons. They volunteered time to help wrap those last minute Christmas presents, for anyone who needed it.

While they wrapped gifts, people had the opportunity to make a donation to CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Leonard Harris was one of the Tritons players helping out. He said growing up he was involved with child protective services. So, he knows how beneficial CASA can be.

On top of helping out CASA, the Tritons were making their presence known. Harris wants the community to know you won't just be seeing them on the football field.

“Spreading the holiday cheer, just being a part of the community, letting them know that we’re back, we’re active. We want to be way more than just Christmas stuff. Any holiday, any thing that’s going on in the community, we’re going to show up and be a part of it,” he said.

The Tritons inaugural season will begin in March and you can catch all the home games at the American Bank Center.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.