Calallen's Hinojosa, offensive line garner GameChanger Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats enjoyed a record breaking night in their 41-19 victory over Gregory-Portland last Friday.

They established a new school record by rushing for 614 yards.

"When you look at our offensive line this year, we are really young," said Wildcats center Cole Hobbs. "We only have two guys who have actually played in a varsity game. Coach Fowler had a great game plan."

Cliff Fowler called the plays while head coach Phil Danaher remained at home due to COVID-19. He is expected back on this sidelines this Friday, when the Wildcats host Jourdanton.

Calallen running back Epi Hinojosa ran for 313 yards on just 20 carries, which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

"My offensive line was unbelievable," said Hinojosa. "We had great communication and they opened up big holes, and I took advantage."

Because of their efforts, Hinojosa and the entire Calallen offensive line share the Thomas J. Henry Friday Night Fever GameChanger Award for Week One.