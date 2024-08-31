Calallen survives late comeback from G-P to win first Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final minute of Calallen vs Gregory-Portland (5A-II) had every fan in the stands on their feet, nervous with anticipation on both sides. In the end, Calallen prevailed 42-40 after Reed Dooms' two-point conversion pass was knocked to the ground at the goal line.

KRIS 6 News' first Game of the Week of the football season provided plenty excitement and drama. in the battle of the Wildcats. It was a back and forth game most of the first half with both teams boasting their ground game.

Calallen (4A-I) opened the scoring when their latest offensive weapon, Ricardo Rodriguez burst onto the gridiron with a 47 yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing kick-off, G-P's Carter Dominguez faked the end-around hand-off, kept the ball and took off. He was eventually tackled inside the Calallen 15 yard line. It set up Doom punch it home.

However the extra point was blocked and it proved to be crucial later in the game.

Next G-P possession, Cody Adame took the hand-off and went untouched up the gut for a near 50 yard scamper. They went up 13-7.

In the second quarter, Calallen kept it on the ground with their powerful combination of Rodriguez and Jude Hernandez in the backfield. It set up senior quarterback Sebastian Dennis to dive in for a score to make 14-13.

G-P matches with their own run game, setting up Adame for a short score to regain the lead momentarily.

When Calallen gets the ball back, they keep it simple, put it in Rodriguez's hands. He busted out a 30 yard run. the other half of the dynamic duo, Hernandez, then got a score of his own. Calallen went up 21-20.

A Few series later, Rodriguez kept his legs churning. He was the set up man all night long. Dennis then rolled right inside the 10 yard line and tossed it to Colson Haubelt for seven more.

G-P came out sluggish after half and Calallen made them pay. Calallen ate up more than half the third quarter on their opening second half drive. It included a long fourth down run by Dennis when he was forced out of the pocket, laid down a stiff arm and then took a pop after picking up the first down.

Jaden Cantu got on the score sheet with a short run at the end of that drive making it 35-20.

On the kick-ff G-P fumbled the short kick for the second time in the game, giving Calallen another crack at the end zone.

Rodriguez broke off another 30 yard run to put Callallen up three scores, 42-20.

Into the forth quarter, G-P gathered some moment, scoring 25 seconds in. Dooms scored his second rushing touchdown.

Calallen started getting complacent with a short drive. G-P, fired up ran the ball back down to the Calallen 10 yard line. Dooms ran the QB draw, steam rolled a defnder on his way to his third score. G-P came within one score, 42-34 with just under eight minutes left.

G-P got the ball back in their territory with five minutes remaining, but the Calallen defense caused chaos, hitting Dooms, knocking the ball out and jumping on the fumbled ball.

However the Football God's said let there be drama when Calallen fumbled the ball right back to G-P. So, with three minutes left they drove down and punched it with Adame scoring for the third time.

Then came the failed two-point conversion with 24 seconds left, sealing G-P's fate.

The win is new head coach Charlie Reeve's first as a Calallen Wildcat.

Calallen gets another tough test at Alice next Friday.

G-P will host Laredo Alexander and look to secure that first win of the year.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.