Brooks County ISD will limit seating capacity at all athletic events this year

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County ISD has become the first area school district to announce capacity limits for all athletic events this school year.

Brooks Country ISD Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Ruben Garcia said in a news release Tuesday each athlete will be allotted just two tickets per game. The ticket holders must be a parent or legal guardian who live in the same household.

No other spectators will be allowed at any sporting event until further notice.

The release also states the decision was thoroughly discussed and considered due to the high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the Falfurrias community.

The Jerseys' first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 3 against Robstown.