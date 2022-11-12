Callalen advances, winning Bi-District over Beeville

For the first round of the playoffs, the Beeville Trojans hosted the Calallen Wildcats at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday.

It was cold and windy in Beeville, and thankfully dry, but the weather did play a minor role, as the teams kept the ball on the ground for a large chunk of the game.

The Wildcats drove the ball down the field on their first drive, and Luke Medina capped the drive off with a one-yard score. Medina would score the only other touchdown of the first half, scoring from four yards out in the second quarter, as a safety was added to make it 16-0 Wildcats at the break.

The Wildcat defense continued to stifle the Trojan offense in the second half, forcing multiple turnovers, and scores on the ground from Bryce Burnett and Sonny Carpinello added scores on the ground to extend the lead to 30-0 late in the game.

The Trojans avoided the shut-out thanks to a late score by Isaiah Gonzales, but it was too little too late. The final horn sounded to complete the 30-6 Wildcat victory.

Next week, Calallen will play the winner of Davenport and Fredericksburg.