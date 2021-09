Friday Night Fever week four scores

Final scores from week four of the high school football season

KRIS file photo.

Posted at 10:54 PM, Sep 17, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moody 35 def. Ray 14

Gregory-Portland 62 def. Carroll 12

Flour Bluff 44 def. King 0

La Feria 58 def. Tuloso-Midway 36

Alice 48 def. Hidalgo 14

Taft 35 def. Kenedy 7

San Diego 54 def. Aransas Pass 6

Ingleside 35 def. Gonzales 19

Somerset 27 def. Beeville 13

Goliad 39 def. Bishop 20

Refugio 78 def. Sabinal 0

Odem 49 def. Falfurrias 6

Mathis 43 def. George West 26

Orange Grove 44 def. H M King 0

Skidmore-Tynan 7 def. Santa Gertrudis 6

Banquete 46 def. Agua Dulce 18

Three Rivers 41 def. Karnes City 21

Hebbronville 67 def. Brownsville St. Jospeh 34

St. Joseph at Premont CANCELED Thursday

Veterans Memorial 63 def. Victoria East 22

Miller 62 def. Brownsville Hanna 28

London 43 def. Austin Achieve 0

