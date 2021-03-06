Friday night basketball roundup

Friday night was a big night of hoops in the Coastal Bend as two boys basketball teams were looking to extend their seasons.

We will be following these games:

London vs. San Antonio Cole

London fell to San Antonio Cole in a rematch of top five ranked teams by a final score of 50-48. The Pirates trailed for the most of the game but a tremendous effort and pulled off a run that allowed them to tie the game with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter.

During the overtime period, London led by three at various points of the period but could not hold on to the lead. Cole hit two free throws to take the lead and ultimately the win with four seconds left.

Port Aransas vs. Schulenburg

Port Aransas fell to Schulenburg 57-50 in the 2A region four final.

The Marlins were looking for their first state semifinal appearance since 2003

Port Aransas trailed Schulenburg 22-16 at the end of the first half.

Follow KRIS 6 Sports on Twitter for the latest local sports updates.