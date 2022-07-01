Former Calallen star kicker Collin Kieschnick transfers to Henderson State

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Calallen kicker Collin Kieschnick has decided to transfer to Henderson State from The University of Incarnate Word.

He entered the transfer portal a couple of months ago and received attention from several schools.

"Four days after I entered the portal, I received my first offer from Navarro College and I also received an offer from West Texas A&M and of course, Henderson State University," he said.

Henderson State is located in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Kieschnick chose them because he getting a full ride to attend and is promised the starting spot as the team's punter.

Still, Kieschnick admits entering the portal was not an easy decision.

"The transfer portal was probably the scariest thing I have ever done," said Kieschnick. "A lot of players go into it and don't make it out but I knew going in I had the level and skill to get to another school."