Former Calallen cheerleader and Miss Corpus Christi earns spot on Astros Shooting Stars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Peyton Skoruppa loves sports. As a former Calallen cheerleader, she was always there to cheer on her Wildcats. Now, she gets to cheer on her beloved Houston Astros after earning a spot on the Astros Shooting Stars dance team.

After two days of tryouts, she beat out 150 other hopefuls vying for just 21 spots.

Not only was Skoruppa a Calallen cheerleader, but she was also a former Miss Corpus Christi pageant winner. She felt like she had a strong background which impressed the judges.

"Obviously you have to have good dancing skills, but being able to interact with fans at each game is just as important," said Skoruppa. "I learned a lot about communication thanks to my pageant background."

Two days of auditioning was tough enough, but Skoruppa said waiting for that long important email regarding her status was even more agonizing.

"I was actually sitting at a movie theatre when I finally got the email," she said. "I was watching the new James Bond movie and I kept checking my phone and refreshing my email over and over again. I finally got it and while I was sitting there, I could not believe it, but I was so happy to actually make the team because there were so many talented girls that tried out."

Skoruppa is very career driven. She earned both a bachelor's and master's degree at Texas A&M - College Station. She currently lives in Houston and works for a law firm. She wants to attend law school soon, but for right now she can't wait for baseball's opening day.