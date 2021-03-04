Menu

Former ballplayer celebrates 90th birthday at Whataburger Field

Corpus Christi Hooks
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 04, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For his 90th birthday, former minor league baseball player and South Texas resident Marshall "Buster" Radebach wanted to get back to old times and take some batting practice.

The Corpus Christi Hooks opened the doors to Whataburger Field and let Buster take some BP on his birthday.

Radebach played minor league baseball in the Boston Red Sox system from 1953-1956.

In 1954 he hit .315 with 20 home runs for the Bluefield Blue-Grays.

After his playing career, he returned to his home state of Minnesota to coach baseball and is a member of Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Happy birthday to Buster!

