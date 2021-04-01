Flour Bluff girls soccer looking to continue playoff run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is the time for March Madness and when we hear those words we first think of college basketball.

But this year, we can add girls high school soccer because these playoffs truly have been madness so far.

Seven Coastal Bend girls teams remain in the playoffs as we roll into April and one of them is the Flour Bluff Hornets.

The Hornets entered the playoffs as the last team among the four to make the playoffs. In their first playoff game, they upset No. 1 seed Mission Veterans Memorial.

"I think that was super important to us because it boosted our confidence," said Flour Bluff senior Alexa Barreda.

The confidence continued to grow as the Hornets followed up their upset win by taking down Sharyland Pioneer, 1-0.

"It's been fun to be a part of that's for sure," Flour Bluff coach Mario Lopez said.

The key to Flour Bluff's success so far has been their defense. The Hornets have only yielded two goals through their first two postseason games.

"The defense has really just helped the team stay motivated and we've gone from there," said senior Kaylie Rodriguez.

Next up is the regional quarterfinals. The Hornets just keep their heads down, getting back to work.

"We just have to work as hard as we can so we can keep practicing every day," said senior Emily Ordonez.

"We're all very mentally strong and we love to stay together in a group," said Barreda.

The Hornets will meet Gregory-Portland in the next round of the playoffs. The game will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Gregory- Portland High School.