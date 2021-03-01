Fans will be allowed back into Spurs games starting March 12

The San Antonio Spurs announced they will allow fans back into the AT&T Center in a release on Monday.

Seating pods of two or four seats will be available throughout the arena to maintain a standard six feet of social distancing between fan groups.

Fans be able to watch games in person at the AT&T Center beginning March 12, when the Spurs host the Orlando Magic. Single-game tickets and suites go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. March 5, but season-ticket holders will be prioritized, getting access to packages starting March 12. The release also states that fans also can get exclusive presale access at noon March 5 by joining the Official Spurs Fan Club.

It will have been almost a year since the team played in front of fans -- March 10 was the last time they were allowed in the arena.

"We've always said we have the best fans in the NBA and playing in an empty arena has reminded us all of how fortunate we are to enjoy the amazing support we receive from our fans," said Spurs CEO R.C. Buford in the statement.

Only 3,200 fans will be allowed in order to maintain social distancing, the release said. You can see the safety protocols in place here.

The team still has 17 home games left in the season.

"For the last 10 months our team has been laser focused on implementing bheightened health and safety measures, concentrating on three key areas: people, surfaces and air," AT&T Center VP and general manager Casey Heverling.