Cowboys legend turned entrepreneur visits Corpus Christi

Posted at 10:12 PM, May 18, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three time super bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visited Corpus Christi Wednesday.

Andrews Distributing brought the former Cowboys star quarterback to town to help kick off sales of his new beer Eight Elite Lager.

Aikman made stops at Politics Spirits and Games, Murdy's Social and Brewster Street Ice House. Huge crowds turned and Aikman played bartender, signed autographs and posed for pictures.

Two years of development went into producing the beer Aikman desired and he encouraged the crowd to give it a try.

"I am excited to be in Corpus Christi and hope everyone here will give Eight a try,"said Aikman. "I am confident you will enjoy it."

