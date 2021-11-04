Conference realignments impact Islanders and Javelinas

Two more Southland Conference schools have announced they are leaving for the Western Athletic Conference. The University of Incarnate Word and McNeese State will join four other fellow members in moving to the WAC. Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian and Lamar have already announced their intentions to move. Their departures will leave the SLC with just eight members.

How about Texas A&M Corpus Christi? Even without a football program, would they still consider moving?

"No, we are committed to the Southland," said TAMU-CC Athletic Director Jon Palumbo. "We are committed to helping lead our league forward."

Perhaps one strategy to help bolster membership into the SLC is by inviting schools from The Lone Star Conference who are current division II. Texas A&M-Commerce has already announced they are moving to the SLC.

What about Texas A&M Kingsville? Well rounded in all sports, would they consider moving up to division I and joining the SLC?

"Not at this time, we are not entertaining that," said TAMU-K Athletic Director Steve Roach. "We are primarily focused on improving our status as a division II institution and our goal is to become a top ten program. There's lots of external thing going on right now and we are just focusing on getting better at all sports and being highly competitive across the board."

