Cazalas twins propelling London basketball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've attended a London Pirate basketball game this year, there is a good chance you think you might be seeing double. You are not. The double vision is just that of twin sophomores Preston and Pierson Cazalas.

During the 2021 playoff run, they have been propelling the Pirates forward.

"When you're talking about two sophomores and you got one of them guarding the other team's second best player that shows how much trust I have in them," said head coach Ron Lawver.

On the court, the twin telepathy is in full effect.

"When we're on the floor together it is easy for me to be able to talk to him and make connections," said Pierson. "If I'm penetrating and I'm driving I know he is going to be out there for a three."

Simply put, playing with your twin sounds like a great time.

"It's fun knowing that I have my brother out there," said Preston. "Not a lot of people get to have their twin playing with them."

The two have been excellent all season and have been key in the playoff run. Pierson had 24 points in a huge win over Aransas Pass last Friday night.

"Knowing that he is doing well and then in games where he isn't doing well and I am, that's what is pushing us forward," added Preston.

London will take on San Antonio Cole in the regional semifinal this Friday night in San Antonio.