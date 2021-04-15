Calallen Ladycats Soccer Team

Share Facebook

Madison Genz



Jersey: 14



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It’s definitely a big honor. Nobody in the Coastal Bend has ever made it this far, so it’s a huge accomplishment and I’m super proud of us and our team and I’m honored to be a part of this”



Fun Fact:



“I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4. I’ve watched this game forever and being able to be at this stage is amazing”



Someone you look up to:



“I would say Mia Hamm because she played ever since she was little and she built up a team similar to what we are doing and now we are going to state”

Arcelia Tovar



Jersey: 4



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I’m very excited. It hasn’t really set in what a big deal this is. I’m so proud of the team for making it this far, they’ve been working towards this all year and I’m just really excited to be able to get out there and be the first team that’s ever made it this far”



Fun Fact:



“This is my first time playing soccer, I’ve never played before in my life. I started on JV and then I got moved up for playoffs”



Someone you look up to:



“My sister did soccer and she was a really good defender and all the girls on the team, the seniors they tell me ‘oh your sister was a brick wall, she was impossible to get through her on defense’ so it kind of pushes me to be a better defender”

Ivanna Alvarez



Jersey: 21



Grade: Senior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“To be representing the Coastal Bend is an amazing honor to be able to have made it this far, and just making it as Calallen since we’ve never been there, so it’s really an awesome huge thing”



Fun Fact:



Someone you look up to:



“I look up to Coach Love the most because she has overcome so much, even coaching she gives it her all so I figure why not give it my all”

Maddie Pearl



Jersey: 8



Grade: Senior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“For me it means a lot because it is our senior year and we are just really finishing our strong, it means a lot to me that we are making history, and we are finally getting the recognition that we deserve”



Fun Fact:



“a fun fact about me is I’ve been playing since I was 3 years old”



Someone you look up to:



“My dad, he’s one of our biggest fans, he’s at every game and he’s just really supportive”



Anything else?



“go cats!”

Jillian Curtis



Jersey: 6



Grade: Sophomore



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I don’t know yet, it hasn’t really sunken in yet, kind of processing everything that is happening, all I know is it’s definitely a big deal.”



Fun Fact:



Someone you look up to:



“Definitely look up to Coach Love as a coach, she’s one of the better coaches that I've had”

Madisyn Mccarty



Jersey: 18



Grade: Sophomore



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It means a lot”



Fun Fact:



Someone you look up to:



“I look up to Coach Love the most because even with her heart transplant she was still able to do a lot of things for us”

Kaitlyn Mccarty



Jersey: 16



Grade: Sophomore



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It feels great because this hasn’t happened at all in this area and for us to be doing it, life changing”



Fun Fact:



“Madison Mccarty is my twin”



Someone you look up to:



“My mom, she’s just always been there through it all, making me do it, pushing me to do it”

Reagan Villarreal



Jersey: 5



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I’m a freshman so I think it’s just a big honor especially since soccer isn’t really my main sport”(it’s volleyball) “so being able to represent Calallen and the Coastal Bend is a huge honor for me”



Fun Fact:



“This is my first year of playing soccer”



Someone you look up to:



“I definitely look up to my sister, she just pushes me to be the best in everything that I do”

Olivia Hernandez



Jersey: 23



Grade: Junior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It means a lot cause we have worked hard to get here and I feel like we’ve put in a lot of effort and yeah, it just means a lot”



Fun Fact:



“I’m left footed which is really uncommon”



Someone you look up to:



“I think Coach Love because she is really just a strong and motivational person and every speech that she gives just really comes at you and like you really absorb it and she’s just a really good person

Raquel Vasquez



Jersey: 00



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I think it’s a really big honor because I didn’t think I was going to be here, JV player at first. It’s really exciting to be representing, making history, and I’m really proud of all of us”



Fun Fact:



“Anything? I love One Direction, boy band fan”



Someone you look up to:



“My big brother, I’ve always seen him, he’s always pushed himself and I want to be like him. Not like identical but his mindset, he works so hard and I really admire him for that”

Kaylee Racine



Jersey: 13



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It really means a lot, it’s hard to take in with everything that has happened, with how far we’ve come. We’ve worked very hard this season to get as far as we’ve came”



Fun Fact:



“I personally have been playing soccer for about 13 years now so being able to make Varsity as a freshman means a lot to me and being able to be a part of this team means a lot to me”



Someone you look up to:



“I look up to my mom a lot, she always pushes herself to be better and she also did play soccer too when she was little so she gives me someone to look up to and to follow in my career in soccer”

Jade Garza



Jersey: 1



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I didn’t know that I was going to be playing soccer in high school until maybe a year ago is when I started actually thinking about it and I played on JV for like the season, so we moved up and just being on this journey with the team is really cool, and how this has never really happened to us before is really exciting”



Fun Fact:



Someone you look up to:



“My mom because she is always thinking of other people before herself, always doing stuff for other people”

Camred Dillalobos



Jersey: 17



Grade: Sophomore



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I feel like it’s a big part of Callallen as a whole because this is huge for any Coastal Bend team to make it this far, and for this being basically my first year playing because we had COVID last year and we didn’t get to, it’s really huge for us to be able to represent the Coastal Bend and it’s just great”



Fun Fact:



“Actually I’ve only been playing soccer for eight years and my main position used to be goal keeper but I transitioned from that and now I play mid-field, center-mid, and center-back”



Someone you look up to:



“My mom, she’s always played a big role in my life, never misses a game, even when she runs on no sleep she’s always been there for me. She encourages me to do my best even if she tells me ‘suck it up buttercup’ when I get hurt, she’s always there pushing me to do my best and to excel in everything I do”

Layla Daniel



Jersey: 7



Grade: Senior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I think for me, this is the farthest a lot of us have ever gone and I feel like it’s just great to represent”



Fun Fact:



“I’m going to law school after highschool”



Someone you look up to:



“My mom because she’s grown a lot in herself in probably the past 10 years and it’s inspirational”

Kaylie Smith



Jersey: 19



Grade: Sophomore



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I think it means a lot, especially since I didn’t get to do it last year as a freshman. We had a good run last year coming in from playoffs and I think coming in my sophomore year I wanted to make the best of it coming in from my experience I didn’t get to have last year as a freshman”



Fun Fact:



Someone you look up to:



“My parents, I think what they came from when they were younger and what they provide for me and my brother, it’s amazing so see how far they’ve come”

Lucy Alvarez



Jersey: 10



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It’s really an accomplishment I think for all of us, especially since I'm a freshman and It’s really exciting for the first time joining a high school team and all that, and I think it just represents all of us”



Fun Fact:



“Not really, I just like to play soccer”



Someone you look up to:



“My parents because they are just always there for me at every game, and they just try to be as supportive as possible, and seeing how like they were brought up and all that and how they gave my sister and I the opportunity to play together and do what we’ve wanted to do”

Hannah Brittain



Jersey: 22



Grade: Junior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“I think it is very exciting and I think it is great our team has made it this far, It’s huge and it means a lot to everyone”



Fun Fact:



“I just love playing soccer, it helps you do a lot of things. It relieves a lot of stress, and I think this year we bonded really good as a team and coming together from last year to this year it’s mainly the same people. We’ve only lost 5 seniors and we have been together for almost 2 years and we really have good bonding time, and I think that’s why we’ve made it this far because we spent so much time together”



Someone you look up to:



“My parents because they have supported me throughout and my coach because she’s also supported us”

Makayla Huff



Jersey: 15



Grade: Junior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It’s really a great experience considering this is my second year being able to come back to play soccer. I played when I was little but messed up my knee and then last year I fractured my ankle so I was out for



a little bit but it’s just amazing to be able to come back and be part of this really great experience and to be able to go all the way to state, and I’m proud to be able to represent because the group of seniors we have this year, I just think it’s everything for them to be able to get there, and we’ve worked very hard for that”



Fun Fact:



“The great experience that I’ve has this year with this team has been really great, we’ve all binded really well and I think that’s what has helped us the most”



Someone you look up to:



“Definitely my parents, they’ve helped me, they’re the reason I am where I am, and why I’m still going, what I’m achieving, and it means a lot to me that they are there every step of the way”

Gabby Billa



Jersey: 2



Grade: Senior



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“To represent the Coastal Bend, I mean that’s pretty amazing, especially it being my last year being able to do soccer, it means a lot to a lot of us seniors and it’s pretty exciting”



Fun Fact:



“Something I’d like people to know about me is that I’m actually 5’ 1’’, I am not 4’ 8’’, I’m not a midget like a lot of people think I am, I’m 5’ 1’’”



Someone you look up to:



“I guess my whole family you could say. They push me to where I should always feel satisfied with what I’m doing and that I should always keep going to get what I want”

Ellie Harper



Jersey: 20



Grade: Freshman



What does it mean to be representing the Coastal Bend:



“It means to be part of an accomplishment that has had a really good outcome on our team and has built our team to become better and better, and it inspires everyone else and motivates everyone to have courage whenever we play”



Fun Fact:



“This year I chose the number 20 for my cousin who passed away this year and I’m playing for him and I am doing my best for him to watch over me and say ‘good job Ellie, you’re doing great’ ”



Someone you look up to:



“Probably my coach, she’s really inspired and motivated our team and kind of showed us when to turn on our mindset that it’s game time, and just showed us to have grit whenever we play and know whenever we are satisfied...and we are not satisfied until we reach out goal”

